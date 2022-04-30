Venture Co. Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.79 (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.7915 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.
Shares of Venture stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Venture has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85.
Venture Company Profile (Get Rating)
