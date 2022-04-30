VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VEON by 79.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

