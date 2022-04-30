Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 557,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on VERA. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

VERA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

