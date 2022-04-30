VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $178.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.33. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $178.15 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.