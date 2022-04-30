Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VERI. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

VERI stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Veritone has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritone will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 in the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

