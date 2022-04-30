Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 142,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 109,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

