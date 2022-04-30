Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.35.

Shares of VET opened at C$25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$30.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.64. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.0999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

