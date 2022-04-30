VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Investors Research Corp increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VSDA stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.