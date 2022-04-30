Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 102,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $28.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

