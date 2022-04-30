Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1,513.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 50,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 41,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $384,000.

Shares of NYSE:VGI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 59,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

