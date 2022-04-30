Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $338.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average is $267.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 211.1% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 916.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 100.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.