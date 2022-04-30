Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) & Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Head to Head Analysis

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loncor Gold and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$3.72 million ($0.03) -11.67 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.14) -6.25

Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Loncor Gold and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -10.21% -9.76% Vista Gold N/A -96.41% -84.76%

Risk & Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loncor Gold beats Vista Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

