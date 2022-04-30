Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $867,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $11,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.