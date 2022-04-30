Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE VSTO opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

