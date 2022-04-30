Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ VLCN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68. Volcon has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volcon during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volcon during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volcon during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.
About Volcon (Get Rating)
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc and changed its name to Volcon, Inc in October 2020.
