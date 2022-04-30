Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

VOS stock opened at €36.45 ($39.19) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €34.75 ($37.37) and a fifty-two week high of €49.45 ($53.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $640.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.