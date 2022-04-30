Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 159.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Voya Financial by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2,300.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

