Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE IGD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 178,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,561. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,226 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.