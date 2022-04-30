Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.