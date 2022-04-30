Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.60.
In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
