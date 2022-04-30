Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Update

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ VYNT opened at $0.97 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).
