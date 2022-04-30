VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 923,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on VYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 106.54%. Equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
About VYNE Therapeutics (Get Rating)
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.