VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 923,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on VYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.96. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 106.54%. Equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

