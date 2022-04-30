Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

WNC stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wabash National by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Wabash National by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

