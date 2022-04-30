Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.82 ($179.37).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €152.15 ($163.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €151.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €146.84. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 1-year high of €177.75 ($191.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.