Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €197.00 ($211.83) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.82 ($179.37).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR WCH opened at €152.15 ($163.60) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a twelve month high of €177.75 ($191.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €151.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.84.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.