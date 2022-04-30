Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.82 ($179.37).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €152.15 ($163.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €146.84. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a twelve month high of €177.75 ($191.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.