Wajax (WJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter.

Get Wajax alerts:

TSE WJX opened at C$19.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.78. The stock has a market cap of C$417.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$18.73 and a 12-month high of C$29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Wajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.