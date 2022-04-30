Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given New €10.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €10.90 ($11.72) to €10.10 ($10.86) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Danske cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

