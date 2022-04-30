Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target Lowered to €10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

WRTBY has been the topic of several other reports. Danske lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.72) to €10.10 ($10.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

