Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target Lowered to €13.50 at UBS Group

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.50 ($14.52) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.72) to €10.10 ($10.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Danske cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

