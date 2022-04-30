Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRTBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.72) to €10.10 ($10.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Danske downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

