Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90.

Several brokerages have commented on WRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 794,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.