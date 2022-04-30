WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on WashTec (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR WSU opened at €51.80 ($55.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.20 million and a P/E ratio of 23.90. WashTec has a 1-year low of €42.65 ($45.86) and a 1-year high of €62.00 ($66.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.38.

Get WashTec alerts:

About WashTec (Get Rating)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.