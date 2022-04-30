WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on WashTec (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR WSU opened at €51.80 ($55.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.20 million and a P/E ratio of 23.90. WashTec has a 1-year low of €42.65 ($45.86) and a 1-year high of €62.00 ($66.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.38.
About WashTec (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.