Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy Sells 2,668 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WM opened at $164.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.79 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

