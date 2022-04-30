Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $266.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Watsco by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

