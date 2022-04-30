WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces $0.05 Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Shares of WCFB opened at $8.25 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

