WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces $0.05 Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.
Shares of WCFB opened at $8.25 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.
