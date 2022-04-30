Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,200 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the March 31st total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665,539 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 447,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $40.16.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weatherford International (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

