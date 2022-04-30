Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

NYSE WBS opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,699,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

