Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.