Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WMK opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. Weis Markets has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

