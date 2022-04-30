Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Price Target Raised to €128.00 at Societe Generale

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale from €125.00 ($134.41) to €128.00 ($137.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Wendel stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. Wendel has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $148.00.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

