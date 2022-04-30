Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,400 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 433,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $4.45 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
