Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,400 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 433,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $4.45 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.