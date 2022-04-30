West Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $25.00 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

