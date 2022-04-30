West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $413.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

WTBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

