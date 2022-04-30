West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.41 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share.
Shares of WFG opened at $87.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $102.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
