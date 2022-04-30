Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

WABC opened at $58.92 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

