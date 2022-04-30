Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 58.6% in April

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,781. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

