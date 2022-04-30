Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HIO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 214,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,556. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 75,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 239,681 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.