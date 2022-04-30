Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HIO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 214,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,556. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.