Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,184,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

