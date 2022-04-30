Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Western New England Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WNEB opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

