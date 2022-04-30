Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,216,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Western Union by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

